Wigan borough domestic abuser, previously jailed for a race hate attack, is back behind bars

A Wigan borough thug who battered his partner has been jailed again.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 7:45am

Liam Mountford is no stranger to prison, having been sent down six years ago for 28 months for his part in a race hate attack on a cyclist in Newtown during which he tried to knock the victim off his bike while driving past in a car and later punching him numerous times.

This time the 36-year-old of Hope Street, Leigh, has been given 27 months inside for assaults causing his partner actual bodily harm.

Liam Mountford, who has been sent prison for 27 months for domestic violence
He had pleaded guilty to the offences at a previous hearing at Bolton Crown Court.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “If you have any information or any form of abuse to report, you can report to GMP directly by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report any information via our website www.gmp.police.uk

“Alternatively, you can report information and crimes to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”