Wigan borough driver who did not stop at red traffic light ordered to pay £146 by magistrates
A driver who failed to stop at a red light on a busy road has been left with a large bill.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Brandon Coleman, 28, of East Avenue, Leigh, pleaded guilty to not stopping at the traffic signal on Atherleigh Way, in Leigh, on October 23.
He was fined £40 by Tameside magistrates and told to pay £90 costs and £16 victim surcharge.
Three points were put on his driving licence.
He was also convicted of failing to stop for a police constable but no separate punishment was imposed.