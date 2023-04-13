News you can trust since 1853
Wigan borough driver who did not stop at red traffic light ordered to pay £146 by magistrates

A driver who failed to stop at a red light on a busy road has been left with a large bill.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Brandon Coleman, 28, of East Avenue, Leigh, pleaded guilty to not stopping at the traffic signal on Atherleigh Way, in Leigh, on October 23.

He was fined £40 by Tameside magistrates and told to pay £90 costs and £16 victim surcharge.

He did not stop at a red traffic lightHe did not stop at a red traffic light
Three points were put on his driving licence.

He was also convicted of failing to stop for a police constable but no separate punishment was imposed.