A drugs boss has been jailed after Wigan police uncovered his role as the head of a county lines-style drugs operation.

In November 2024, officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Challenger team received intelligence suggesting that Ben Atherton was facilitating the production and distribution of class A drugs as part of an organised crime group operating in the Leigh area.

A covert investigation was launched, during which officers used surveillance and phone analysis to expose the 29-year-old’s operation.

He was found to be running a dedicated drugs line used to send bulk text messages advertising heroin and crack cocaine to a wide network of users.

Ben Atherton

Investigators also revealed the group exploited vulnerable people to act as drug runners, store cash and distribute narcotics across the region.

Following Atherton's arrest in March, a review of his mobile phone provided further evidence of his involvement.

Videos showed him handling large quantities of cash and weighing what is believed to be cocaine.

Atherton was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and remanded in custody.

He pleaded guilty in July and has now been sentenced to nine years in prison

Det Insp Carla Deighton said: “Atherton was the principal member of a highly organised drugs conspiracy supply class A substances to the Leigh area and destroying the lives of people in our communities.

“I hope this sentence sends a clear message to offenders that we will relentlessly pursue organised criminals and will not stop until justice has been served.

“Our communities deserve to feel safe where they live and work.

“We take all intelligence submitted to us seriously and act on it accordingly. If you are concerned about criminal activity in your area, we urge you to get in touch with us.”

Kate Green, Greater Manchester’s deputy mayor for safer and stronger communities, said: “Programme Challenger is partnership working at its best.

"When tackling complex and deep-rooted issues such as organised crime, it requires a city region-wide approach to bring those responsible to justice, support victims and rid communities of these selfish crimes for good.

“Challenger is continuing to deliver significant results in our ambitions to bring down organised crime groups and make Greater Manchester a safer place.”