Wigan borough home previously targeted by vandals suffers two more attacks in one night

Flammable liquids were squirted on the front door and downstairs window frames of the house in Carswell Close, Tyldesley, then set alight shortly after 11pm on Tuesday April 18.

Then little more than three hours later, the emergency services were back at the suburban cul-de-sac after attempts were made to shatter the last of its surviving windows. There may also have been a second arson attack although it caused minimal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A general view of the quiet suburban cul-de-sac, Carswell Close in Tyldesley, where a house has yet again come under attack

The semi-detached property was first attacked six years ago and at the time the owner told firefighters that the panes of glass there were specially toughened and even bullet-proof.

But that didn’t stop most of the windows being shattered on Mother’s Day this year, forcing the occupants to flee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the vacant house has suffered further criminal damage.

One fire crew from Atherton and two from Farnworth had little to do on either call-out because the flames from the first attack had already burnt themselves out on arrival and it wasn’t even clear whether a second attempt at arson had been made, despite a frightened neighbour telling them that she had seen a flash at 2.30am, although the bang accompanying it may have been a hammer trying to break the one remaining ground floor pane that wasn’t already boarded up.

Atherton watch manager Lewis Cross said: “I was at this house the first time six years ago and it has certainly had some trouble.

"Thankfully no-one was harmed in these incidents but it must be a worry for neighbours as much as anyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The matter has now been handed over to police who are investigating.”