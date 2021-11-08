Wigan borough man accused of rape

It is alleged that 33-year-old Omed Mahmood, of Brooklands Avenue, Atherton, committed the two sex crimes on the same day, October 31.

Because of the seriousness of the charges, the bench immediately sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where Mahmood will make his first appearance on December 6.

Before then he has been remanded in custody. No pleas have yet been entered.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court