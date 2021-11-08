Wigan borough man accused of rape
A man has appeared before Wigan justices accused of rape and sexual assault.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 4:33 pm
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 4:34 pm
It is alleged that 33-year-old Omed Mahmood, of Brooklands Avenue, Atherton, committed the two sex crimes on the same day, October 31.
Because of the seriousness of the charges, the bench immediately sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where Mahmood will make his first appearance on December 6.
Before then he has been remanded in custody. No pleas have yet been entered.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.