Wigan borough man accused of stalking must wait until November for trial
A man has denied stalking a woman for 10 days.
Simon Wagstaff, 34, of Cowper Street, Leigh, is charged with stalking her, which included phoning her multiple times, between February 3 and 13.
Wigan magistrates adjourned the hearing for a trial on November 4.
He was remanded on bail with conditions which included not contacting the complainant directly or indirectly.