Wigan borough man accused of stalking must wait until November for trial

A man has denied stalking a woman for 10 days.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Simon Wagstaff, 34, of Cowper Street, Leigh, is charged with stalking her, which included phoning her multiple times, between February 3 and 13.

Wigan magistrates adjourned the hearing for a trial on November 4.

He was remanded on bail with conditions which included not contacting the complainant directly or indirectly.