George Redmond, 76, was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and other injuries after a fire on Dorien Road, in Old Swan, Liverpool, at 3.20am on September 1, 2022.

His family said the granddad was making “great progress in his rehabilitation”, but he died suddenly on September 16.

Fraser Dolman, 37, of Richmond Drive, Leigh

At Liverpool Crown Court, Fraser Dolman, 37, of Richmond Drive, Leigh, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered in connection with the incident. He has also pleaded guilty to the supply of crack cocaine and the supply of heroin.

His co-accused, James Goulding, 26, of Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green, has pleaded guilty to the drugs offences, while the counts of manslaughter and arson were ordered to lie on file.

Wayne Hepburn, 47, of no fixed address, has also pleaded guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit arson with intent.

All three will remain in custody and will be sentenced on Friday, July 21.

Following Mr Redmond’s death last year, his family paid tribute to “a lovely husband, dad and granddad.”

They added: “His sudden death was unexpected and utterly tragic and we as a family are absolutely struggling to come to terms with it all.