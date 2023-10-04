News you can trust since 1853
Wigan borough man arrested after failing to attend court to be sentenced for child sex offences

A former boarding school worker convicted of 30 historic sex offences against children has been arrested after failing to attend court for sentencing.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:23 BST
Maurice Lambell, 69, of Platt Fold Street, Leigh, was due to be sentenced at Worcester Crown Court yesterday in relation to crimes that took place between 1966 and 1974.

But he did not attend court so a warrant was issued and he has now been arrested and taken into custody.

A new date for his sentencing has not yet been arranged.

Keith Figes has been jailed for 27 yearsKeith Figes has been jailed for 27 years
A second man, Keith Figes, 73, of Breach Close in Bourton, Dorset, was jailed for 27 years after previously pleading guilty to 11 counts – six of which were specimen offences.

The offences took place between 1966 and 1974 at Berrow Wood School in the village of Pendock, on the border of Worcestershire and Gloucestershire.

The school housed boys aged 10 to 18, many of whom were considered to have behavioural or learning difficulties.

Figes and Lambell were both "house fathers” at the school, entrusted with the care and welfare of the children.

Senior investigating officer Det Insp Mark Walters, from West Mercia Police, said: “I welcome Figes’ sentence and am pleased that justice has finally been done for the survivors of his institutionalised abuse.

“Both Lambell and Figes abused their positions of trust to commit abhorrent crimes against young and vulnerable boys who they were supposed to be caring for.

“I’d like to commend the victims for the courage they’ve shown in coming forward and the way they have conducted themselves throughout the trial and sentencing.

“The abuse has had long-lasting effects on their mental and physical health and the trauma caused by Lambell and Figes is something which will live with them forever.

“Unfortunately, the convictions came too late for two victims, who sadly died before they got to see justice done. Our thoughts remain with their family and friends.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of non-recent child sexual abuse to come forward and talk to police. You will be listened to and your experiences will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.”