Wigan borough man behind bars as he awaits sentence for indecent exposure
A 51-year-old Leigh man is awaiting sentence after admitting to a "flashing" offence.
Marian Torono, of Shadwell Grove, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to exposing himself on April 6 and also to a bail breach nine days later.
As a result of the latter offence he was remanded in custody pending sentence on May 7.