Wigan borough man caught on camera carrying out 'sustained physical attack' on pet dog

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS UPSETTING FOOTAGE

Michael Hilton, 61, carried out what was described as a “sustained physical attack” on his pet dog Ben, which was captured on camera in Leigh on December 6.

Hilton was seen kicking Ben 11 times, with nine of the blows of such force that the dog’s head and body jerked backwards from the impact.

Ben will be rehomed after the attack by his owner Michael Hilton

He also struck the lurcher on his upper neck and shoulder region.

The footage was passed to the RSPCA, which launched an investigation and interviewed Hilton.

He pleaded guilty to one offence of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal by inflicting blunt force trauma and physical violence, contrary to the Animal Welfare Act, at a court hearing earlier this year.

Sentencing Hilton, Wigan magistrates heard how following the attack, Ben showed immediate signs of fear, dropping to the ground and attempting to pull away, but he was unable to do so because he was being restrained on a lead by his owner.

RSPCA inspector Vicki Brooks, who led the investigation for the animal welfare charity, said: “I viewed the footage and saw a person enter the field of view from the left with a large light-coloured dog that appeared to be on a lead held by that person and wearing a dark-coloured muzzle. I saw the person forcefully kick, punch and stamp on the dog, striking the animal a total of 12 times with a foot and two times with a hand.

“The dog could be seen trying to back away from the person. It was clear that the feet and hands made significant contact with the dog.

"The name and address provided for the person seen assaulting the dog in the footage was Michael Hilton.”

The vet who examined the footage and gave evidence in the case said: “Ben was caused to suffer as a consequence of physical abuse. Suffering will have been experienced by this animal via mechanisms of fear and distress for a period of at least several minutes, possibly longer, and pain for a period of several hours, possibly longer. In my opinion, the animal involved in this case has been caused to suffer.”

Describing the attack as “nasty”, magistrates imposed a deprivation order on Ben and banned Hilton, of Sandersons Croft in Leigh, from keeping any animal for five years.

He was also given a 12-month community order, must do 150 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £400 in costs.

Speaking after the conclusion of the case, Ms Brooks said: “Mr Hilton’s actions towards his pet were totally unnecessary and unacceptable. Ben could neither escape nor defend himself from this assault and we’re grateful to the person that alerted us and enabled Mr Hilton to be held accountable for his actions.”