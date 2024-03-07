Wigan borough man charged with strangling woman and knife threat

A man accused of strangling a woman and threatening a man with a knife will have his case heard in the crown court.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Robert Hoofe, 38, of Chisworth Close, Leigh, is charged with intentionally strangling a woman on March 2 and threatening a man with a weapon in a private place in such a way that there was an immediate risk of serious physical harm to him.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on April 5.

He was remanded on conditional bail.