Wigan borough man charged with strangling woman and knife threat
A man accused of strangling a woman and threatening a man with a knife will have his case heard in the crown court.
Robert Hoofe, 38, of Chisworth Close, Leigh, is charged with intentionally strangling a woman on March 2 and threatening a man with a weapon in a private place in such a way that there was an immediate risk of serious physical harm to him.
Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on April 5.
He was remanded on conditional bail.