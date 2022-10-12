Wigan borough man convicted of harassment for abuse in the street and online
A borough man who denied harassing two people has been found guilty of being verbally abusive in the street and "naming and abusing" them on social media.
Jonathan O'Malley, 41, of Glebe Street, Leigh, was convicted after a trial before Wigan magistrates of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of Alison Beckinsale and Stephen Fitzpatrick between August 9 and September 26, 2021.
He was remanded on conditional bail until he is sentenced at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on November 22.