Wigan borough man denies sending theatening texts
A Wigan borough 56-year-old has denied repeatedly sending threatening texts to a woman.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shaun Messenger, of Orchard Close in Leigh, appeared before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to a single charge of sending Deborah Taylor a series of menacing messages between April 28 and May 1 2020.
He is being prosecuted under the Malicious Communications Act.
Messenger was released by the bench on unconditional bail until he appears next at Bolton Magistrates' Court on November 24 for a trial.