Wigan borough man handed suspended prison sentence for attacking woman and stealing from her
A Wigan borough man who attacked a woman and stole her phone and bank cards has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Joseph Groves, 28, of Shadwell Grove, Leigh, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by beating her and stealing from her on February 18.
Manchester magistrates sentenced him to 10 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.