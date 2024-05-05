Wigan borough man in court accused of trying to set his next-door neighbour's door on fire
A Wigan borough man has been accused of harassing his neighbour and attempting to set fire to a door at her home.
Christopher Whalley, 37, of Dorset Avenue, Shakerley, is charged with harassing Charmain Philips and putting her in fear of violence between March 31 and April 27.
He is also charged with attempting to commit arson on April 1 by trying to set fire to her door and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, which were likely to cause alarm or distress, on April 26.
He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on May 16.