News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Wigan borough man in court after being charged with sexual assault

A date has been set for a borough man accused of sexual assault to appear before a judge.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to reports of the sexual assault of a female at a property in Leigh on Tuesday.

Robert Shepherd, 60, of Fell Street, Leigh, was charged with sexual assault and stood in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He was remanded in custody and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on Thursday, November 2.