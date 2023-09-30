Wigan borough man in court after being charged with sexual assault
A date has been set for a borough man accused of sexual assault to appear before a judge.
Published 30th Sep 2023
Police were called to reports of the sexual assault of a female at a property in Leigh on Tuesday.
Robert Shepherd, 60, of Fell Street, Leigh, was charged with sexual assault and stood in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
He was remanded in custody and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on Thursday, November 2.