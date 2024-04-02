Wigan borough man punished for having sex in public

A Wigan borough man has admitted to having sex in public.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Robert Wilson, 34, of Chisworth Close in Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to face a charge of outraging public decency by having intercourse in a public place on January 28.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 in court costs.

Wilson had been due to be sentenced at an earlier hearing but failed to attend, leading to justices’ issuing an arrest warrant.