Wigan borough man punished for having sex in public
A Wigan borough man has admitted to having sex in public.
Robert Wilson, 34, of Chisworth Close in Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to face a charge of outraging public decency by having intercourse in a public place on January 28.
He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 in court costs.
Wilson had been due to be sentenced at an earlier hearing but failed to attend, leading to justices’ issuing an arrest warrant.