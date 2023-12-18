Wigan borough man spared immediate jail term for two restraining order breaches
A suspended prison sentence has been handed to a man who twice breached a restraining order.
Lee Hales, 35, of Rowland Street North, Atherton, went to an address from which he was banned on October 13 and 30.
Wigan magistrates imposed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Hales must do 25 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £85 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £154.