A suspended prison sentence has been handed to a man who twice breached a restraining order.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
Lee Hales, 35, of Rowland Street North, Atherton, went to an address from which he was banned on October 13 and 30.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Hales must do 25 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £85 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £154.