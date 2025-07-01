A borough man broke a restraining order by going to a woman's home in Wigan and banging on the door, a court heard.

Ryan Atkinson, 29, of Wigan Road, Leigh, was subject to a restraining order from February 2024 to February 2026, but he breached it by contacting the woman on February 23.

He had denied the charge, but has now changed his plea to guilty.

He admitted assaulting a police officer by beating him on the same day, which he had also previously denied.

Bolton Crown Court

Atkinson also pleaded guilty to a second count of harassment – breach of a restraining order – after contacting the woman on May 4.

He was remanded in custody by Wigan justices, who sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on July 22.