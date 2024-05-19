Wigan borough man who admitted exposing himself is given suspended prison sentence
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A suspended prison sentence has been handed to a Wigan borough man who admitted "flashing".
Marian Torono, 47, of Shadwell Grove, Leigh, intentionally exposed himself on April 6, intending that someone would see him and be alarmed or distressed.
Wigan magistrates imposed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
He must also do 20 days of rehabilitation activities, register with the police, and pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.