Wigan borough man who produced and dealt cocaine jailed
A young man who produced and supplied cocaine has been jailed for two years
Robbie Arnold, 23, of Suffolk Grove, Leigh, had pleaded guilty to the charges and that of possessing cannabis with intent to supply it as long ago as July 2021, but his sentencing had been delayed in anticipation of a trial involving a relative - Neil Arnold - took place.
However, while Arnold Snr, 51, of the same address, had initially denied permitting production of a banned substance but then changed his plea.