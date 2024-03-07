Wigan borough man who stole copper piping awaits his punishment

A man who admitted stealing copper piping worth £1,000 will find out his punishment next month.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
William Phillip, 49, of Coronation Avenue, Atherton, pleaded guilty to entering a house as a trespasser on October 13 and taking the copper piping.

He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on April 3 and was remanded on conditional bail.