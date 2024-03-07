Wigan borough man who stole copper piping awaits his punishment
A man who admitted stealing copper piping worth £1,000 will find out his punishment next month.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
William Phillip, 49, of Coronation Avenue, Atherton, pleaded guilty to entering a house as a trespasser on October 13 and taking the copper piping.
He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on April 3 and was remanded on conditional bail.