Wigan borough motorist accused of injuring a man in a hit-and-run crash is cleared of all charges

A Wigan borough motorist accused of involvement in a hit-and-run crash has walked free from court without a stain on his character after the case against him collapsed.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

David Bennett had been charged with injuring Lee Hankinson in a collision in Scholes while at the wheel of a Vauxhall Vivaro on August 26 2021, then failing to stop after the accident or report it to police within 24 hours.

He was further charged with driving without due care and attention, having no insurance and committing a driver’s licence breach.

Magistrates told Mr Bennett that he was free to go after the prosecution failed to offer any evidence
But the 42-year-old of Hampson Court, Leigh, had strenuously denied all of the allegations aganist him from the beginning and when the matter came to trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, no evidence was offered by the prosecution.

The bench therefore officially recorded not guilty verdicts to all the charges and Mr Hampson was told he was free to go.