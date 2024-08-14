Wigan borough motorist took cocaine before driving badly
An interim road ban has been imposed on a Wigan borough motorist who admits to driving badly while under the influence of cocaine.
Ross Bancroft, 21, of Crossgill, Tyldesley, stood before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to being at the wheel of an Audi A3 in Manchester on February 11 after taking the class A substance and to driving without due care and attention.
Sentencing will take place at the same court on October 11 before which Bancroft is barred from the road.