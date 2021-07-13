Gary Healey (DOB 15/06/1960), of Fountains Close, Tyldesley, was sentenced on 12 July 2021 after being found guilty of 10 offences after a trial at Manchester Crown Court in June 2021.

Healey was found guilty of two counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and sexual assault.

Healey's offences took place over a period of three years, from October 2014 to December 2017.

Detective Lyndsey Galbraith, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "I'd likely to commend the two girls for coming forward and reporting these heinous crimes.

"Their bravery and co-operation through what must have been a very difficult and traumatic investigation for them has been vital - I hope his sentence provides some form of closure and comfort to them."

Greater Manchester is nationally recognised as a model of good practice in terms of support services available to victims.

If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available.

Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email [email protected]

Survivors Manchester provides specialist trauma informed support to boys and men in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.