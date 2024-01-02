Wigan borough sex offender admits to register breach
A Wigan borough man has admitted failing to comply with the requirements of the sex offenders' register.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ian Rigby, 65, of Cosworth Close, Leigh, did not sign onto the register within the required time period.
He also pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order by using a computer or other device capable of accessing the internet.
Rigby will be sentenced at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on January 29.