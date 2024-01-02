News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan borough sex offender admits to register breach

A Wigan borough man has admitted failing to comply with the requirements of the sex offenders' register.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ian Rigby, 65, of Cosworth Close, Leigh, did not sign onto the register within the required time period.

Read More
Contractors move into treacherous Wigan mill in the name of public safety

He also pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order by using a computer or other device capable of accessing the internet.

Rigby will be sentenced at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on January 29.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.