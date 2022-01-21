Wigan borough teen arrested in murder probe

Thomas Williamson, 30, was pronounced dead after police were called to an incident on Charles Street in Tyldesley at around 1.30am on Saturday, September 25.

A full investigation was launched and detectives have so far arrested five people in connection with his death.

The latest arrest occurred yesterday on January 20 when detectives arrested a 19-year-old man in the Astley area on suspicion of murder and attempted robbery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Williamson

He has since been released on bail.

An investigation is continuing and detectives are encouraging anyone with information or footage that could assist their inquiries to get in touch with police as a matter of urgency.

Detective Insp Nicola McCulloch of GMP's Major Incident Team said: "Our team are committed to establishing all the facts in what has been an incredibly complex investigation but I'm pleased to say that we have now made an additional arrest in connection with Thomas' death.

"Although this investigation is progressing I would urge anyone who may have information or footage that could assist us and our investigation to get in touch with police as soon as you can.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant you feel it might be, could be a vital part of our enquiries and ensure we identify the responsible person or persons."

You can send information to police through the online portal, by calling GMPs Major Incident team on 0161 856 6777, or by using the LiveChat service on their website, www.gmp.police.uk quoting log number 280 of 25/09/2021.

Alternatively, reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.