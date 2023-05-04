Wigan borough teen charged with Brianna Ghey murder makes further court appearance
Two teenagers charged with the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey have made a fresh appearance before a crown court judge.
The pair – a boy from Leigh and a girl from Warrington, both aged 15 – appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and were not required to enter pleas to the charge.
Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay with fatal stab wounds on a path at Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.15pm on Saturday February 11.
Prosecutors later told the courts that Brianna’s death was “extremely brutal and punishing”.
Cheshire Police are exploring whether the teenager, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.
The pair were both remanded into custody until they make another appearance at the court on May 11.
An inquest into Brianna’s death was opened and adjourned in March until after the trial. A date for a pre-inquest hearing has been set for August 17.