Wigan borough teen charged with Brianna Ghey murder makes further court appearance

The pair – a boy from Leigh and a girl from Warrington, both aged 15 – appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and were not required to enter pleas to the charge.

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay with fatal stab wounds on a path at Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.15pm on Saturday February 11.

Brianna Ghey

Prosecutors later told the courts that Brianna’s death was “extremely brutal and punishing”.

Cheshire Police are exploring whether the teenager, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.

The pair were both remanded into custody until they make another appearance at the court on May 11.