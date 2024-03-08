Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig Cooper, 47, of Willow Crescent Leigh, appeared before Wigan borough justices to admit giving a reading of 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police stopped his Ford Transit in Broom Avenue, Leigh, on Christmas Eve.

The legal limit is 35. As well as the road ban, he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £199 to victim services and the court.

