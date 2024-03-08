Wigan borough van man was almost three times the drink-drive limit
A motorist who was almost three times over the alcohol limit can get his ban reduced from 25 months to 25 weeks if he completes a course.
Craig Cooper, 47, of Willow Crescent Leigh, appeared before Wigan borough justices to admit giving a reading of 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police stopped his Ford Transit in Broom Avenue, Leigh, on Christmas Eve.
The legal limit is 35. As well as the road ban, he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £199 to victim services and the court.
The course he can take is a state-sanctioned one for those prosecuted for drink-driving.