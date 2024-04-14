Wigan borough woman who failed to give information to police must pay more than £1,000
A woman must pay more than £1,000 after failing to tell police who was driving a car.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Holly Hawkins, 33, of Rugby Road, Leigh, was convicted of not providing information about the driver of an Audi who was alleged to have committed an offence.
She was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs, while her driving licence was endorsed with six points.