Wigan boy aged just 13 appears in court to admit harassment

A boy of just 13 from Wigan has admitted to a harassment charge.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 04:55 BST
The schoolboy, who cannot be named. appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to the single charge of using threatening, insulting words of behaviour against a named male with the intention of causing alarm, distress or harassment on January 11 this year.

He was given a four-month Youth Offender Panel referral order.