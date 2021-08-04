Wigan burglar jailed for 16 months

Martin Wilding, 33, of Norley Hall Avenue, Norley, had appeared in the dock at Wigan Magistrates’ Court to enter guilty pleas to breaking into a house on Willow Tree Close in Whitley and stealing electrical items, jewellery, car keys and house keys, interfering with a Landrover Defender and stealing cleaning products, chocolate, coffee and meat totalling £134 from Tesco - all on the same day of June 22 this year.

He also admitted to breaking into St John’s CE Primary School in Pemberton three days earlier, and also to accruing eight hours and 38 minutes of violations of a curfew imposed as part of a sentence last year for tampering with another vehicle. He has now been given a custodial sentence by a Bolton judge.

