News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan business owner guilty after Just Stop Oil blockade at fuel terminal

A Wigan businessman must pay more than £500 for his role in blocking the distribution of oil from a fuel terminal.

By Gaynor Clarke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Alan Woods, 58, and six fellow Just Stop Oil supporters were found guilty of aggravated trespass after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The court heard how they arrived at the Esso fuel terminal in Birmingham at 4am on April 3 and stopped all distribution for around 12 hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan hospital boss speaks about busy start to 2023 amid 'critical' incidents an...
Just Stop Oil supporters at the Esso fuel terminal in Birmingham
Most Popular

The Just Stop Oil supporters were demanding that the Government halts licences and consents for any new fossil fuel projects in the UK.

During the trial, the defendants claimed that Esso – a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil – had led a campaign of misinformation over the role of fossil fuels in climate breakdown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Woods, a company director for Alan’s BMX in Wigan town centre, alleged that Esso knew about climate change as long ago as 1979 and “robbed humanity of a generation’s worth of time to reverse the damage their product has caused”.

He said: “I participated in this action in order to highlight this and to demand the UK do not license any further fossil fuel projects.”

Woods was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs of £500 and a £22 victim surcharge.

The same punishment was given to Paul Barnes and Paul Fawkesley, while Oliver Clegg, Jon Deery, Harley Brewer and Diana Hekt must pay costs of £250 each.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Naomi Goddard and Sylvie More were both declared not guilty, as the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence against them.

Just Stop Oil said a further four supporters involved in blocking the fuel terminal on the same day were recently acquitted.