Wigan businessman cleared over roofer's death

A Wigan businessman has been cleared of involvement in the tragic death of a roofer in a workplace fall.

But Richard Lennon’s company has pleaded guilty to failing to answer to the health, safety and welfare of an employee in relation to the fatality and will learn its fate later in the year.

The 40-year-old of Lowton Gardens, Lowton, had individually been accused of gross negligence manslaughter after the death of Kenneth Drake, 54, at a site in Rochdale in January 2015.

Mr Lennon was a director of Risley-based Roofing Consultants Ltd, which employed Mr Drake.

It was originally accused of corporate manslaughter but that was later replaced with the lesser charge to which it has pleaded guilty.

Another man, 47-year-old Mark Bray of Louisiana Drive, Warrington, is charged with Mr Drake’s manslaughter, perverting the course of justice and failing to discharge his general health, safety and welfare duty to an employee.

And another firm, High Ridge Roofing Solutions is accused of contravening health and safety regulations.

The charges follow a joint investigation by police and the Health and Safety Executive into a “fall from height” at the premises.

At a recent hearing at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square, Lennon was acquitted of the charges.

But a pre-trial review hearing for Bray and High Ridge Roofing was set for September 6 and their case listed for trial on November 11.

Roofing Consultants Ltd will be sentenced at the conclusion of the trial.