Wigan car owner hit with large court bill for failing to reveal who was driving it when an offence was committed
A Wigan motorist is facing a four-figure court bill after failing to identify who was driving her car when it was involved in a traffic offence.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Borough magistrates heard that Gemma Winstanley, 42, of Victoria Crescent, Standish, refused to disclose who was at the wheel of her Mercedes E250 on August 18 last year when a motoring law infringement was committed.
When a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge are added together, Winstanley has £1,014 to pay.
Six points were also put on her driver's licence.