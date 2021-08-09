Wigan carer ‘stole OAP's savings’
A vulnerable woman was maltreated and fleeced out of her savings by her carer, a Wigan court has heard.
Carrie Chadwick, 40, of Alder Avenue, Pemberton, is accused of stealing a total of £25,800 from the named woman.
The alleged victim was said to have lacked mental capacity when cash was taken away from her between January 2014 and December 2018, the hearing at the borough’s magistrates’ court was told.
Chadwick faces three charges of making false representation by claiming that the complainant was of sound mind when accessing her bank accounts for the defendant’s own financial gain. Chadwick also faces another charge in that is alleged she ill-treated or willfully neglected the woman, in whose care she was, knowing that she was vulnerable.
And she is further accused of stealing an unspecified amount of money from a named man in 2018.
The bench directed trial by jury and Chadwick was released on unconditional bail until she makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on Wenesday, August 25.
No pleas have yet been entered by the defendant.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.