Wigan child porn pervert jailed

Michael Kennerley, of Hope Carr Road, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge accused of creating 86 images that fall into the most serious category (A), seven category B images and 81 category C.

The 34-year-old was also charged with possessing a prohibited image of a child and two Samsung tablets which he was prevented from possessing by a sexual harm prevention order imposed by Bolton Crown Court in May 2019.

Reappearing at the same court for sentencing he was given the custodial term and also ordered to sign on the sex offenders’ registers for 10 years.

Bolton Crown Court

The hearing was told that Kennerley was already the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.