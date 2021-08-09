Wigan child porn pervert spared jail

Simon Blakeney, 59, of Grove Place, Standish, had already stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to possessing “child porn” images comprising 28 which fall into the severest category (A), 18 category B and 97 category C between March 2016 and July 2018.

He also admitted to downloading Torch software for the purpose of Peer 2 Peer networking which he was prevented from doing by court order and failing to complete annual notifications in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act. Returning for sentence, he was given a 39-week prison term but it was suspended for two years. He was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years as well.