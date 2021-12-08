Wigan chocolate bar thief given suspended prison sentence

Anthony Connor, 34, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, stood before Wigan justices to admit to taking the £11 worth of confectionary from the Fortune Store in Newtown on November 2.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

He was given a six-week custodial term but it was suspended for 12 months. He must also complete five days of rehabilitation activities and pay the £11 back to the shop.