Wigan chocolate bar thief given suspended prison sentence
A man who stole 11 bars of chocolate from a Wigan shop has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 8:44 am
Updated
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 8:50 am
Anthony Connor, 34, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, stood before Wigan justices to admit to taking the £11 worth of confectionary from the Fortune Store in Newtown on November 2.
He was given a six-week custodial term but it was suspended for 12 months. He must also complete five days of rehabilitation activities and pay the £11 back to the shop.