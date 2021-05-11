Four defendants have been on trial at Manchester Crown Square over the death of Steven McMyler, who died outside Wigan Parish Church on August 6 2020 after being kicked in the head with a “substantial level of force”. It is alleged he was the victim of a plot to rob his expensive Rolex watch.

Lewis Peake is said to have offered the other four suspects cash to assault Mr McMyler, 34, so that he could steal his £11k watch. The prosecution says that, following the kick, the others turned on Peake, with the youngest defendant, aged 13 at the time, hitting him over the head with a glass bottle.

Peake, 30, of James Street, Little Lever, Bolton, Michael Wilson, 20, of Northfield Close, Kirkby, and two youths aged 14 and 17 from Merseyside who cannot be identified for legal reasons, all deny charges of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

Steven McMyler died in Wigan Parish Church gardens in August 2020

Jordan Short, 20, is alleged to have delivered the fatal kick, but will face a judge at a later date due to illness.

Yesterday, May 10, Mr Justice Turner summed up the evidence heard throughout the trial, before sending the jurors out to begin their deliberations, instructing them to reach a unanimous verdict.

The jurors have spent all of Tuesday considering their decisions - discussions which will now continue into Wednesday after being sent home for the day.

The trial is taking place at Manchester Crown Square