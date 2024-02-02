Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of Greater Manchester’s Hate Crime Awareness Week (February 5 to 12), six organisations will deliver a range of events and activities, some of which will continue throughout the month.

Supported by Wigan Borough’s Community Safety Partnership, the projects made successful bids to the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) fund.

Left to right: GMP representative, community group representative, Coun Anderton - portfolio holder for police crime and civil contingencies, community group representative, Julie Middlehurst - assistant director for infrastructure and regulatory services

Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “This funding pot gives local groups an opportunity to create positive change within their communities, helping us all feel safe both at home and online.

“The Community Safety Partnership is making great progress and working alongside partners such as Greater Manchester Police we are continuing to target, prevent and reduce hate crime all year round.”

The organisations to receive funding are Everything Human Rights, Aspull Olympic Wrestling Club, Wigan Athletic Community Trust, Leigh Youth Hub Steering Group and Fempowered Together.

Projects include workshops, information and creative sessions to raise awareness of hate crime, how to identify and report it, and how to celebrate diversity within our communities.

The different strands are aimed at young people, residents living within the borough and also members of the night-time economy workforce.

Meanwhile, the fund has also contributed to the Pete Shelley memorial campaign, which will host a Rock Against Hate event in Leigh, on Saturday, February 10.

It will honour the work of the legendary Buzzcocks musician and his support of the Rock Against Racism festivals in the 1970s.

Wigan Council will show its support for GMCA’s Let’s End Hate Crime campaign.

Throughout this period, Wigan and Leigh town halls will be lit up and key information will be shared, plus information about the available support services across the borough.