Wigan convict charged with murder two years after man's death
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shane Maloney suffered “extensive, severe, life changing brain injuries”, when he was assaulted in November 2019.
Police found him slumped in an alley outside a house on Wigan Road, Leigh slipping, in and out of consciousness and with a large cut to the back of his head inflicted by a magnum of champagne.
The victim's injuries including a bleed, bruising and blood clot on the brain plus a severe skull fracture that required surgery to remove bone and relieve pressure.
He required round-the-clock care but died 15 months later in March 2021.
Dean Hughes had already admitted to a charge of wounding with intent in relation to the same incident and was jailed for eight years.
Following the victim’s death, the case was subsequently resubmitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Hughes, currently an HMP Risley inmate, has now been charged with the murder of Mr Maloney.