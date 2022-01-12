Wigan couple admit stealing contents of post box

Wigan and Leigh court

Leanne Quereshi, 31, and Scott Yates, 34, both of Linney Square, Scholes, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to the theft - value of the property unknown - on August 31, having initially denied it.

A second charge of post box theft, alleged to have taken place between June 17 and 20 was dismissed after the prosecution did not offer any evidence against either of them.

However Quereshi did plead guilty to a separate charge of possessing amphetamine on October 8.