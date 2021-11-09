Wigan court case collapses after death of suspect
The case of a man accused of handling stolen goods has been discontinued after the Wigan courts discovered he had died.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 3:45 pm
Gavin Roberts, 44, of Severn Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, had been charged with dishonestly retaining or disposing of two bank cars, a driver’s licence and personal letter belonging to Akbur Ali on October 3 and had been due to appear before borough justices.
But the bench was informed that Mr Roberts had, sadly, died since the last hearing and the proceedings were ended.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.