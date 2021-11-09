Wigan court case collapses after death of suspect

Gavin Roberts, 44, of Severn Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, had been charged with dishonestly retaining or disposing of two bank cars, a driver’s licence and personal letter belonging to Akbur Ali on October 3 and had been due to appear before borough justices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the bench was informed that Mr Roberts had, sadly, died since the last hearing and the proceedings were ended.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.