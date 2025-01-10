Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing a Wigan man in an early morning road smash.

The victim, named locally as Darryl “Daz” Tomlinson, was pronouced dead at the scene of a collision on Pembroke Road, Marsh Green, on Thursday January 9.

Family cut short a holiday abroad to race home after being told of the tragic news.

Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision invetigation unit (SCIU) today appealed for information about the crash and any film footage as they continue to investigate.

They say the fatal road traffic collision took place at 6am between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

And their report adds that, despite the best efforts of emergency services, the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, passed away at the scene.

A woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media to Daz’s father Paul.

Geena Gee wrote: “Oh he was perfect, Tommy. You and Michelle should be so proud of the wonderful man you raised. He helped many people through tough times.”

Susanne Roper wrote: “Thinking of you all and knowing that he was loved by so many people will hopefully give you the strength to carry on.”

Jack Sharrock wrote: “He was a top lad, a really nice lad. I always always had a great laugh with him.

"He was funny as owt, could light a room up in minutes and was also a top foot baller. I liked him a lot: Tommy you’ve raised some cracking lads.”

And Paul himself wrote: “We as a family would like to thank everyone for your kind words and messages even though I haven’t replied to a lot of them as I’m a broken man.

"I’m empty inside and can’t speak to anyone at the moment. I would appreciate it if visits could be just family for today.

"I know you all care for us. It’s the hardest time of my life and struggling to come to terms with it.

"Please remember all the great memories my boy gave you. Reading all the beautiful words on social media makes me smile and cry knowing how many people knew and loved my boy.

"He wasn’t perfect, but he was perfect to us: kind and honest and go out his way for anyone and that’s all we wanted from him. Rest in paradise my beautiful boy.”

Officers in the SCUI are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage, from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 410 of 09/01/2025.

Alternatively, details can be shared on the police's LiveChat function on the GMP website, www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.