Wigan criminal is jailed for car break-in spree
A man who tried breaking into six cars and stole from two of them has been jailed for 22 weeks.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 2:07 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 2:10 pm
Gavin Barker, 34, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, appeared before Wigan justices to admit to interfering with two Mini Coopers, three Audis and a Vauxhall Vivaro in Hindley on March 19, on one occasion stealing a key chain, battery booster and tyre pump from one and Ralph Lauren sunglasses and an emergency tool bag from another. After arrest he then failed to surrender into custody on an appointed date. Barker must also pay £128 to victim services.
