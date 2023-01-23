Wigan crook who failed to keep an appointment is sent back to prison
A Wigan criminal who failed to keep an appointment with the authorities after his prison release is back behind bars.
By Charles Graham
Anthony Roby, 33, of no fixed address, appeared in the dock before Wigan and Leigh justices to admit failing to comply with his supervision requirements by missing a planned office meeting on December 16 and could not be contacted thereafter.
He was given another 14 days' custody because, the bench told him, he has shown a "flagrant disregard for court orders"