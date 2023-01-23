News you can trust since 1853
Wigan crook who failed to keep an appointment is sent back to prison

A Wigan criminal who failed to keep an appointment with the authorities after his prison release is back behind bars.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Anthony Roby, 33, of no fixed address, appeared in the dock before Wigan and Leigh justices to admit failing to comply with his supervision requirements by missing a planned office meeting on December 16 and could not be contacted thereafter.

He was given another 14 days' custody because, the bench told him, he has shown a "flagrant disregard for court orders"

