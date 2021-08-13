Wigan dad caught speeding FIVE times

Nick Worthington, 34, of Ellesmere Road, Ashton, was caught by smart motorway cameras driving between junctions 12 and 11 of the M60 at Salford at more than the 50mph limit between November 9, 19, 25 and 26. With all those penalty points, under normal circumstances he would have been disqualified from driving.

But the court took pity on him, after hearing that he was the father of three young children and that his work as a field service engineer required him to drive up to 1,000 miles a week. His partner does not work, they have a £660 a month mortgage and to lose his licence would leave the family in a “perilous” financial position. And so he was spared a ban under the totting up system. Multiple fines, court costs and a victim services surcharge do mean that he has a £1,204 bill to pay.

