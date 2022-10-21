Wigan dad died in 'sustained and very violent assault' with more than 90 injuries
A murder trial jury has heard how a kidnap victim desperately fought for his life.
But 37-year-old Wigan man Christopher Hughes was overwhelmed in the “sustained and very violent assault” and suffered at least 90 sharp force injuries.
A woman in the public gallery in the courtroom wept today as details of his injuries were outlined to a jury at Liverpool Crown Court by John Elvidge, KC, prosecuting.
Most Popular
In the dock are nine men who deny murder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm. Eight of them also deny kidnapping and a 10th man denies two charges of perverting the course of justice.
The victim’s body was found exposed to snow and rain near the M58 in Skelmersdale on February 22, four days after he had been hunted down by the gang, forced into the boot of a blue Audi and driven to the isolated spot where he met his death.
The court heard there had been a plan to bury Mr Hughes – who they thought had raped a teenage girl behind Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall – but this was abandoned after spotting police who were coincidentally in the area investigating another matter.
Mr Elvidge said the injuries are so shocking that jurors will only see them in graphic form. At least two bladed weapons were used and many of the injuries were long and deep.
“These included wounds to his head and scalp, the neck, back and buttocks; consistent with a chopping-type motion with a heavy bladed implement like a machete or hatchet.
“The pattern and distribution of injuries to his arms and hands is consistent with Christopher Hughes attempting, for a time, to defend himself and fighting for his life but he was, evidently, overwhelmed.
“There were a minimum of 90 sharp force injuries: at least 28 to the head; eight to the neck – one deep incised wound drawn 17cm from back to front; deep incised wounds to the back and buttocks.”
Mr Elvidge said there were also unusual injuries to his left Achilles tendon and even more unusually, sharp injuries in the region of his scrotum.
Two pieces of silver tape were found near his body on grass on White Moss Road South and a forensic scientist suggested one had been used to bind his face or head while he was bleeding and then cut off.
“Findings on the other piece are what might be expected if it had been used to bind him whilst bleeding, possibly about the wrists.”
On trial are Wigan men Martin Smith, 34, of Greenwood Avenue: Andrius Uzkuraitis, 27, of Holly Road, Worsley Hall; Dean O’Neill-Davey, 30, of Conrad Close, formerly of Bulteel Street; Mohammed Razgar, 40, of Plane Avenue, Worsley Hall; Alan Jaf, 52, of Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall; Khalil Awla, 48, of Greenwood Avenue, Worsley Hall; Curtis Balbas, 30, of Matheson Drive, Worsley Hall.
Also facing the same charges are Albanians Erland Spahiu, 34, of Uppingham, Skelmersdale and his cousin Erion Voja, 21, of Peall Road, Croydon, London.
Michael Gibbons, 47, of Bulteel Street, Wigan, denies two charges of perverting the course of justice in the aftermath of the murder.
This allegedly involved providing false information to the police and helping his then-neighbour O’Neill Davey to dispose of the blue Audi car allegedly used to kidnap Mr Hughes.