Wigan dad in court charged with attempted murder
A Wigan man has appeared before a judge accused of attempted murder.
Samson Price, 47, of Sefton Road, Goose Green, is charged over the stabbing of a 20-year-old Winsford man outside the PureGym on Leicester Street, Northwich, on September 23.
Price, who is the father of teenager Samson Price Jr who died in an incident at Wigan flashes in October 2020, is further accused of knife possession.
He has yet to enter plea but a provisional trial date has been set for March 9 at Chester Crown Court. Before then the case will receive a mention on December 3, there will be a ground rules hearing on February 22 and what is called a Section 28 hearing - during which witness interviews and recorded on video in advance of the trial - on February 28.
Price will also be the subject of a doctor’s medical report to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.